Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

31 May 2023 - 20:25
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jonathan Fischer from PSG Wealth Sandton and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sibanye-Stillwater, ...
Markets
3.
Gold dips on US debt-ceiling progress and ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on ...
Markets
5.
JSE weakens as investors eye progress of US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.