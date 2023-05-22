Companies / Mining

Glencore has to fend off a land claim in SA

Company declines to identify the asset involved

22 May 2023 - 20:54
UPDATED 22 May 2023 - 22:50

Swiss commodities group Glencore is holding its cards close to its chest about a land claim it faces in SA.

The group, headed by SA business executive Gary Nagle, said in its sustainability report on Monday that it was contending with a land claim at one of its operations...

