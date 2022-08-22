×

Companies / Mining

Afrimat in water licence dispute over R765m Gravenhage deal

Conditions for acquisition of a manganese mining right in the Northern Cape have not been fulfilled amid a dispute over the nature of a water right

22 August 2022 - 10:11 Karl Gernetzky

Building materials and mining group Afrimat says its R765m deal for the Gravenhage manganese right in the Northern Cape is at risk due to a dispute over the nature of its water licence.

The water use licence granted by the department of water and sanitation “deviates materially” from that submitted by the sellers to that department, Afrimat said on Monday, prompting a dispute over whether a condition of the deal related to that license has been fulfilled...

