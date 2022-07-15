×

Companies / Mining

Implats again pushes back timing on RBPlat acquisition amid Northam intervention

The precious metals group now expects its offer to close on September 16, having guided August 5 previously

15 July 2022 - 10:28 Karl Gernetzky

Impala Platinum has pushed back the timing on its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) for a second time following an intervention by Northam in competition proceedings.

Implats said in a statement on Friday it now expects its offer to close on September 16, having guided August 5 previously, and June 17 before that...

