Implats tell Northam it's ‘clutching at straws’
Competition Tribunal reserves judgment in battle between the two rival miners in bid to take control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum
12 June 2022 - 08:15
Impala Platinum this week blamed rival Northam Platinum for “clutching at straws” and delaying its proposed merger with junior producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum.
Northam, a potential acquirer of RBPlat, asked to become an intervening party in the merger proceedings before the Competition Tribunal involving Implats and RBPlat on Wednesday...
