LETTER: Mining Charter a big deterrent to investment

Michael Avery’s most recent Badger column refers (” What government must tell Mining Indaba to jack up investor outlook”, May 8).

While everything he says makes sense, the glaring omission is the Mining Charter, which the media seem to treat as a holy cow. Get rid of the 30% upfront that investors must give away before they start.

How much does this have to do with us being 75th out of 84 in terms of mining investment? And which would everyone rather have: 30% black ownership and 36% unemployment, or 5% black ownership and 5% unemployment?

Eric Carter

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.