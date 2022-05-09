×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mining Charter a big deterrent to investment

Is black ownership and high unemployment really better?

09 May 2022 - 16:55
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED  

Michael Avery’s most recent Badger column refers (” What government must tell Mining Indaba to jack up investor outlook”, May 8). 

While everything he says makes sense, the glaring omission is the Mining Charter, which the media seem to treat as a holy cow. Get rid of the 30% upfront that investors must give away before they start.

How much does this have to do with us being 75th out of 84 in terms of mining investment? And which would everyone rather have: 30% black ownership and 36% unemployment, or 5% black ownership and 5% unemployment?

Eric Carter
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: What government must tell Mining Indaba to jack up investor outlook

Policymakers should paint bold vision, galvanise business, labour and civil service and play to SA’s strengths
Opinion
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Jarring twists in a decades-old mining saga

Sibanye-Stillwater impasse is first time congress-aligned trade unions are registering serious concerns with alliance partners
Opinion
1 day ago

COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy

With more than half of South Africans living in poverty and hunger, a reckoning is under way
Opinion
14 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA could be a recipe for investment

Countries that absorb migrants will, if they play their cards right, be able to use that for leverage
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Public-sector pay talks may take a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Renewable energy plan hits the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HELEN ACTON: A Mantashe judicial review of ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Mkhwebane’s lessons from the master
Opinion

Related Articles

HILARY JOFFE: What SA needs to tell delegates at mining indaba

Opinion / Columnists

R100bn of mining investment is snarled up in red tape, says Minerals Council

National

AngloGold keeps guidance unchanged as restructuring continues

Companies / Mining

SA mining must look to the long term despite its waning appeal

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.