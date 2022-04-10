Companies / Mining BHP and Woodside merger gets the nod from KPMG Amalgamation of the companies’ oil and gas portfolios is expected to be completed by June 1

The merger of the oil and gas portfolio of global mining company BHP Group and Australian gas producer Woodside Petroleum is in the best interest of shareholders and will be worth about $40bn (R585bn), KPMG said.

The accounting firm has provided an independent report on the merger as the companies look to reduce their use of fossil fuels as pressure continues to mount to cut carbon emissions. It says the merged group will be worth between $37.2bn and $42.3bn...