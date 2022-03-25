Eastplats gets bump from PGM concentrate revenue
The group has been ramping up PGM concentrate production at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West, which contributed $5m in revenue in 2021
25 March 2022 - 11:18
Toronto- and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) grew its revenue more than a fifth in its year to end-December, helped by the contribution by platinum group metal (PGM) concentrate production at its retreatment facility in the North West.
Group revenue rose 21.5% to $68.2m (R989m) in the year to end-December, with PGMs contributing $5.1m, from nothing previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now