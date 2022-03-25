Companies / Mining Eastplats gets bump from PGM concentrate revenue The group has been ramping up PGM concentrate production at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West, which contributed $5m in revenue in 2021 B L Premium

Toronto- and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) grew its revenue more than a fifth in its year to end-December, helped by the contribution by platinum group metal (PGM) concentrate production at its retreatment facility in the North West.

Group revenue rose 21.5% to $68.2m (R989m) in the year to end-December, with PGMs contributing $5.1m, from nothing previously...