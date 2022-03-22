Companies / Mining Master Drilling holds onto dividend amid Ukraine uncertainty B L Premium

Global drilling company Master Drilling has decided to defer a dividend decision due to the extreme uncertainty being generated by the conflict in Ukraine, but it is pleased with its record revenue generation and a healthy order book.

Revenue rose 40% to $171.8m (R2.57bn) in the group’s year to end-December, with operating profit more than doubling to $27.8m, helped by a bounce back in activity in Mexico and a strong performance in Brazil, where it garnered new clients...