Implats says it has beefed up its stake in RBPlats to almost a third
02 December 2021 - 09:07
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says it has built up its stake in acquisition target Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) to almost a third.
Implats surprised the market on Monday with news it had made a R150 per share offer to RBPlats shareholders, seeking at least majority control of its peer...
