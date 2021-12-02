Companies / Mining Implats says it has beefed up its stake in RBPlats to almost a third B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, says it has built up its stake in acquisition target Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlats) to almost a third.

Implats surprised the market on Monday with news it had made a R150 per share offer to RBPlats shareholders, seeking at least majority control of its peer...