Tharisa rewards shareholders as strong operations and prices coincide
The chrome and PGMs miner moves to net cash and solidifies its position in Zimbabwe
27 May 2021 - 09:08
Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa showed what it means to have a strong operating performance coupled with rising commodity prices as the company leapt into a net cash position and declared a dividend.
Tharisa, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, operates a single mine near Brits. It benefited from a 12% increase in output in chrome and PGMs as the price for the latter hit a record high...
