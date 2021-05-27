Companies / Mining Tharisa rewards shareholders as strong operations and prices coincide The chrome and PGMs miner moves to net cash and solidifies its position in Zimbabwe BL PREMIUM

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Tharisa showed what it means to have a strong operating performance coupled with rising commodity prices as the company leapt into a net cash position and declared a dividend.

Tharisa, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, operates a single mine near Brits. It benefited from a 12% increase in output in chrome and PGMs as the price for the latter hit a record high...