Tharisa buys chrome property in Zimbabwe as part of growth strategy The Salene chrome project is located in a special economic zone, which permits the import-export of capital without any trade barriers

Tharisa, the platinum and chrome mine owned by the Pouroulis family, has acquired the whole of Salene Chrome Zimbabwe in a $3m deal, which will be settled in cash.

“The acquisition provides geographic diversification with access to a premium chrome product, a short development timeline and a low capital requirement,” the company said on Wednesday in a statement...