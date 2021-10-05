Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as new CEO

SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron Ore has appointed Mpumi Zikalala as its new CEO, replacing Themba Mkhwanazi who will head Anglo American’s global bulk commodities business. Both appointments take effect in January.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, said in a statement on Tuesday that the changes follow the resignation of Seamus French, who headed Anglo American’s global bulk commodities business.

Zikalala brings more than 20 years of mining experience, having held a number of senior operational and commercial leadership roles at De Beers, where she is now the MD of its managed operations. De Beers is one of the world’s largest diamond miner and is part of Anglo stable.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as CEO of Kumba. My focus will be to build on Kumba’s strong safety and operational performance track record, strengthening strategic partnerships and unlocking further value from the business,” said Zikalala, who started her career as a chemical engineering bursar at Anglo American.

Kumba chair Terence Goodlace said the company was committed to nurturing and supporting the success of women.

Zikalala will join a handful of women executives who are leading JSE-listed companies. Bidvest’s Mpumi Madisa is the only black woman CEO among the top JSE-listed companies.

