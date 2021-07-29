Companies / Mining Anglo American throws its weight behind Ramaphosa SA’s largest mining company says the country reached an inflection point in recent social unrest and it is positive about the future BL PREMIUM

Anglo American, the largest mining company in SA, remained positive about the country, maintaining its support of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his efforts to reform the economy to attract investment, despite recent unrest.

SA’s image as an investment destination was badly tarnished by unbridled looting, arson and violence for nine days in July that destroyed businesses and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which Ramaphosa described as a failed insurrection...