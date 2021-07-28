News Leader
WATCH: Kumba posts record first-half results
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s challenges with Transnet and the effect that is having on sales
28 July 2021 - 07:58
Higher iron prices have landed Kumba in a sweet spot with the group’s after-tax profit more than doubling to more than R30bn.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Themba Mkhwanazi for more detail.
