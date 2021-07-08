Companies / Mining SA mining industry steps up efforts as deaths rise A reversal in fatalities since 2019’s record low has prompted stakeholders to revisit strategies to address the most dangerous element of mining BL PREMIUM

The Minerals Council SA, unions and the regulator agreed on Thursday to revisit their health and safety protocols and to target problematic areas in mining, as the trend in fatalities in 2020 and early in 2021 showed a worrying reversal.

The council, which represents companies generating 90% of SA's mineral output, noted that fall-of-ground incidents in deep-level gold and platinum mines were a major area of focus after the industry recorded a total of 60 deaths in 2020 compared to a record low of 51 the year before. A third of deaths in 2020 came from falls of ground...