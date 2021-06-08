Companies / Mining Cash of top 40 multinational mining companies near all-time high Commodity price boom boosted their combined market value by nearly two-thirds to R18-trillion over the past year, PwC says BL PREMIUM

The top 40 multinational mining companies have more cash than at virtually any other time in their history, thanks to the boom in commodity prices, which increased their combined market value by nearly two-thirds to $1.46-trillion (R18-trillion) over the past year.

This is according to the latest annual survey by PwC, which also forecasts that these mining companies will in 2021 report the highest revenue and second-highest net profit since the accounting firm began monitoring the trends in the industry 18 years ago...