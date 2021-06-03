Company Comment
Commodity prices up but sector still in trouble
Red tape and regulatory uncertainty remain impediments to investment in new mining
03 June 2021 - 18:14
Booming commodity prices may have the industry in good spirits, but the future of the sector in SA remains in peril — as the tense conversations at the Junior Mining Indaba showed this week.
The challenges the junior industry raised for discussion are largely the same old issues: red tape and regulatory uncertainty remain impediments to attracting investment in new mining in SA. And statistics presented to attendees suggest that things are getting worse. ..
