Commodity prices up but sector still in trouble Red tape and regulatory uncertainty remain impediments to investment in new mining

Booming commodity prices may have the industry in good spirits, but the future of the sector in SA remains in peril — as the tense conversations at the Junior Mining Indaba showed this week.

The challenges the junior industry raised for discussion are largely the same old issues: red tape and regulatory uncertainty remain impediments to attracting investment in new mining in SA. And statistics presented to attendees suggest that things are getting worse. ..