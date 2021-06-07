FREE TO READ | SA Mining highlights developments in the sector

China, which is gearing up to overtake the US as the world’s largest economy, has revealed that its once-in-a-decade census conducted in 2020 showed a marked slowdown in birth rates, with the population growing slightly to 1.412bn.

According to the data collected, 12m babies were born last year, down from 14.65m in 2019.

What is interesting to note from the data is that China’s working-age population — which is defined as people aged between 16 and 59 — had also declined (by 40m), as compared to the last census in 2010, to 880m.

However the fertility rate in Africa is far from slowing down — with some countries on the continent scoring some of the highest fertility rates in the world, including Niger (almost seven children per woman), Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Chad.

But what does China’s slowing population growth mean for the world in the coming years, and how will this affect the country’s voracious appetite for commodities?

A slower population growth is expected to result in lower production rates and pricey goods, among others.