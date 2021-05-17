MINE DEAL
Big Tree listing brings a pure copper play to investors
The producer is rolling out plans to become a green source of copper, with listing on the cards in about three months’ time on the ZAR X exchange
17 May 2021 - 05:47
Fresh from buying the O’Okiep Copper Company, Big Tree Copper plans to list in SA, bringing a pure copper play in the Northern Cape to investors as it rolls out plans to become a green source of the sought-after metal.
Big Tree Copper has secured the backing of a large SA investment fund, which made its funding conditional on the company listing, said CEO Jan Nelson, the geologist who once headed JSE- and LSE-listed gold miner Pan African Resources...
