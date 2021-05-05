Companies

Barrick Gold upbeat on output as quarterly profit increases

Mining company reports 78% rise in first-quarter profit on higher gold and copper prices

05 May 2021 - 14:17 Arundhati Sarkar and Helen Reid
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Barrick Gold Corporation reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday helped by rising gold and copper prices, and said it was on track to meet annual guidance.

Copper prices have gained on the back of huge economic stimulus while gold has moved higher as a hedge against inflation.

Barrick said realised gold prices climbed 11.8% to $1,777/oz, while gold production fell to 1.10-million ounces from 1.25-million ounces due partly to lower grades at its Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic.

Production in the second half is expected to be higher than the first, the gold miner said, thanks in part to the ramp-up of underground mining at the Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania and higher expected grades at Lumwana in Zambia.

Adjusted profit rose 78% to $507m in the quarter ended March 31 from $285m a year earlier.

Barrick’s revenue from its copper mines in Chile, Saudi Arabia and Zambia rose 31% from the fourth quarter helped by stronger prices.

Barrick announced a 9c per share quarterly dividend.

Reuters

Can a super-merger keep SA gold in the game?

While Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman is talking up the possibility to keep this country in the gold game, insiders are sceptical that it will ...
1 month ago

AngloGold to expand output by a fifth after SA exit

AngloGold is plotting growth of nearly 400,000oz in Africa and Colombia as it further bolsters its balance sheet
2 months ago

Barrick’s gold output rises 4.4% from previous quarter

Higher output at mines in Dominican Republic and Tanzania lift Canadian miner’s preliminary fourth quarter guidance
3 months ago

