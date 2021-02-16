Companies / Mining COMMODITIES Ivan Glasenberg to leave Glencore on a robust footing Glasenberg will hand the reins to fellow South African Gary Nagle in the coming months BL PREMIUM

Glencore reinstated a dividend following a strong performance from its trading division and ahead of the imminent exit of its long-time CEO, SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg.

The diversified global miner presented a solid set of annual results, the last by Glasenberg after 18 years at the helm of one of the largest resources companies in the world. Glencore, which benefited from higher commodity prices after being on the right side of movements in the price of oil, reported operational profits that beat forecasts and made progress on reducing its debt...