New Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to lead group to carbon-neutral future
06 December 2020 - 16:37
With extensive expertise in coal, Glencore’s incoming CEO Gary Nagle will be tasked with leading the diversified mining and trading company to a carbon-neutral future.
At an investor update on Friday, Glencore’s long-standing CEO, SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, announced his exit as CEO in the first half of 2021, with Nagle as his successor...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now