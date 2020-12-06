Companies / Mining New Glencore CEO Gary Nagle to lead group to carbon-neutral future BL PREMIUM

With extensive expertise in coal, Glencore’s incoming CEO Gary Nagle will be tasked with leading the diversified mining and trading company to a carbon-neutral future.

At an investor update on Friday, Glencore’s long-standing CEO, SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, announced his exit as CEO in the first half of 2021, with Nagle as his successor...