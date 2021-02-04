Mining sector to rely on education to ensure vaccination success
04 February 2021 - 18:49
Mining companies will rely on education rather than heavy handedness in persuading employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Minerals Council SA said on Thursday.
Mining companies are among the leaders in SA’s private sector when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, screening, testing and treating their workforce as they prepare for a R300m vaccination programme to reach 3-million people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now