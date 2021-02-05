Sibanye to report staggeringly large annual profit
The world’s largest PGM supplier has swung into enormous profit despite Covid-19 disruptions in 2020
05 February 2021 - 12:38
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), will post annual attributable profit of up to R29.9bn — blowout results in a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sibanye, which has gold and PGM mines in SA, and PGM mines in Zimbabwe and the US, advised shareholders to expect attributable profit for the year to end-December of between R28.7bn and R29.9bn, up from R62m a year earlier. ..
