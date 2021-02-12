PLATINUM MINE
EXCLUSIVE: Losing Bokoni bidder cries foul over Amplats auction process
Group says its failure to be admitted to the next round to acquire mine risks excluding the community of about 90,000 people
12 February 2021 - 05:45
In a dispute that could complicate Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats’) plans to offload its mothballed Bokoni mine, one of the bidders has formally challenged the auction process after failing to make it to the next round.
The world’s largest platinum producer is at the tail end of a sweeping overhaul of its operations started by former CEO Chris Griffith...
