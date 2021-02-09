Companies / Mining

WATCH: Can Orion Minerals revive the copper belt?

Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart talks to Business Day TV about their latest acquisition

09 February 2021 - 07:27 Business Day TV
CEO of Orion Minerals, Errol Smart. Picture: SUPPLIED
CEO of Orion Minerals, Errol Smart. Picture: SUPPLIED

Orion Minerals is looking to acquire Okiep Copper Complex for more than R85m.

The acquisition could pave the way for the revival of the country’s copper belt, as Okiep has an abundance of unmined copper and zinc.

Business Day TV spoke to Errol Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals, for more detail.

Junior miners breathe new life into Northern Cape as copper mining restarts

Cape Copper Oxide and SHiP Copper see forgotten area of SA's base metals province as a hotspot
Companies
1 day ago

Bushveld Minerals ups vanadium output

SA’s largest producer increased output by a quarter in 2020, despite the lockdown, adverse weather and plant problems
Companies
4 days ago

Orion Minerals takes bold steps where others falter

Orion has done something no local company has managed: it has bought the Prieska assets
Companies
6 days ago

Orion Minerals buys O’Kiep Copper for R86m

Australian company aims to replicate its Prieska plans after acquiring historic mine
Companies
1 week ago

