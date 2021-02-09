News Leader
WATCH: Can Orion Minerals revive the copper belt?
Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart talks to Business Day TV about their latest acquisition
09 February 2021 - 07:27
Orion Minerals is looking to acquire Okiep Copper Complex for more than R85m.
The acquisition could pave the way for the revival of the country’s copper belt, as Okiep has an abundance of unmined copper and zinc.
Business Day TV spoke to Errol Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals, for more detail.
