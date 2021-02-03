Glencore reports mixed production results due to Covid-19
Zinc, gold and silver production rose in the group’s 2020 year, while copper, coal and ferrochrome production fell
03 February 2021 - 14:15
Diversified mining giant Glencore has reported mixed production results for 2020 following coronavirus-related disruptions, with lower production of coal and ferrochrome, even as zinc, silver and gold production picked up.
The mining and trading group has kept its 2021 guidance unchanged, having moved to adapt to Covid-19 restrictions, which affected group coal and ferrochrome production in SA in 2020...
