Companies

Huge Glencore mine under threat as UniSuper will not back it

Pension funds and other large institutional money managers are facing growing pressure by clients to use their resources to fight climate change

18 September 2020 - 11:50 Matthew Burgess
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Glencore’s plans for a giant new coal mine in Australia’s Bowen Basin may suffer a setback after key stakeholder UniSuper Management said it won’t support the project.

The A$80bn ($59bn) pension fund told its investment partners that it won’t support the A$1.5bn Valeria project as the economics “don’t stack up”, chief investment officer John Pearce said in a University of Melbourne webinar on Thursday night.

“Through a complicated structure, a joint venture, we actually own 15% of that coal mine,” he said. “You might think that, well 15%, how can you stop it? Well it turns out that some of the decisions require 100%, so it could be fairly problematic for those.”

Pension funds and other large institutional money managers face mounting pressure from clients and activists to use their resources to fight climate change. Glencore is the largest coal miner in Australia, the top exporter of the fuel, and UniSuper’s move may hinder the company’s plan to replace operations nearing retirement. Valeria is slated to produce about 4% of Australia’s thermal and metallurgical coal when it starts up, which the company earlier this year pegged at 2026.

UniSuper’s approval isn’t necessary for the Valeria project to proceed, Glencore said in an emailed statement.

“UniSuper has an indirect minority interest,” the company said. “UniSuper was an existing JV partner attached to the resource when we acquired it from Rio Tinto Group more than two years ago.”

The Melbourne-based fund this week said it would scrap investments that get more than 10% of revenue from thermal coal, and factor in a carbon tax on all material medium- to long-term bets as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy. It follows pressure from members to cut exposure to high emitting companies and sell investments that undermine the Paris agreement.

“I can’t think of a more tangible way of us demonstrating how seriously the risks are that are posed by decarbonisation” than by withholding support for Glencore’s mine, Pearce said. “Thermal coal is bound to be a stranded asset.”

Bloomberg

Critical SA oil reserves returned as Glencore settles out of court

The Strategic Fuel Fund has also asked the court to make a declaratory order to set aside the sale of the strategic fuel reserves, which would allow ...
National
1 day ago

Can Rio Tinto bounce back from sacred blunder Down Under?

Board-led investigation into the destruction of a sacred site exonerates everyone except Rio itself
Companies
3 days ago

Does Rio’s board have the right people to drive ESG issues?

And this is a question that should also be extended to Rio’s global peers, such as BHP, Glencore and Anglo American
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers Foundry invests in Food Supply Network
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Woolworths weans David Jones off its financial ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery Bank opens new front in the battle for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Wierzycka tries to calm presribed assets furore, ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Virgin Active members are steadily returning, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy

Companies / Mining

BHP CEO bonus to be linked to being more climate friendly

Companies

Russia’s Alrosa, like De Beers, makes opaque cuts to diamond prices

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.