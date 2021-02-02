Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals buys Okiep Copper Complex for R86m

Australian miner buys SA’s historic copper mining complex in the Northern Cape, aiming to replicate its Prieska plans

02 February 2021 - 07:54 Allan Seccombe
CEO of Orion Minerals, Errol Smart. Picture: SUPPLIED
CEO of Orion Minerals, Errol Smart. Picture: SUPPLIED

ASX-listed Orion Minerals has proposed to buy SA’s historic Okiep Copper Complex in the Northern Cape for R86m cash.

Orion, which is reviving the Prieska zinc and copper mine 450km to the east, agreed it would pay a further R97m for Okiep, depending on what it finds in an exploration programme.

Okiep, which is near Springbok in the northwest of the province, produced 2-million tonnes of copper during 150 years of operation before it was closed. Orion described the asset as having “outstanding exploration upside”.

Orion has notched up exploration successes at Prieska and it intends to use its expertise to do the same at Okiep. It will quickly convert all the work done at the assets to generate a recognised resource report, potentially starting production in two years.

Orion intends to deliver a scoping study during March into the construction of a mine.

Orion, headed by Errol Smart, is pushing hard to restart Prieska.

Okiep, like Prieska, had a lot of data and infrastructure for Orion to work with, the company said, adding the owners had been drilling the properties to explore for more copper deposits.

Okiep is owned by three companies. SA Tantalum Mining (Safta), which is 44% held by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Nababeep Copper Company and Bulletrap Copper Company.

Safta will receive the lion’s share of the upfront purchase price, taking R45m and the other two companies will split the balance.

Okiep passed through the hands of Newmont for 44 years up to 1984 when it was bought by Gold Fields SA and then Metorex in 1998. Metorex shut the mine in 2003.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Miners fire broadside against Ramaphosa’s slow economic reforms

On the eve of the annual Mining Indaba where President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to speak, SA's mining industry lambastes him for a lack of urgency
National
18 hours ago

South32 reports strong production performance

South32, e 18th largest company on the JSE in terms of market capitalisation, has reported a strong operational performance for the three months to ...
Companies
1 week ago

Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed Glencore cuts and runs

Political opportunism forces miner to ditch assets for a dollar and the repayment of $1.5bn of debt
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol on track to avoid a rights issue
Companies / Energy
2.
Norway wealth fund withdraws from oil sector
Companies
3.
Reddit army ‘biowar’ sends BioCryst up 36%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Liquid Telecom doubles down on cloud business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
WallStreetBets rift exposed by Citadel’s silver ...
Companies

Related Articles

Gold Fields’s solar plans finally set to see light of day

Companies

Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.