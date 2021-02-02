Orion Minerals buys Okiep Copper Complex for R86m

ASX-listed Orion Minerals has proposed to buy SA’s historic Okiep Copper Complex in the Northern Cape for R86m cash.

Orion, which is reviving the Prieska zinc and copper mine 450km to the east, agreed it would pay a further R97m for Okiep, depending on what it finds in an exploration programme.

Okiep, which is near Springbok in the northwest of the province, produced 2-million tonnes of copper during 150 years of operation before it was closed. Orion described the asset as having “outstanding exploration upside”.

Orion has notched up exploration successes at Prieska and it intends to use its expertise to do the same at Okiep. It will quickly convert all the work done at the assets to generate a recognised resource report, potentially starting production in two years.

Orion intends to deliver a scoping study during March into the construction of a mine.

Orion, headed by Errol Smart, is pushing hard to restart Prieska.

Okiep, like Prieska, had a lot of data and infrastructure for Orion to work with, the company said, adding the owners had been drilling the properties to explore for more copper deposits.

Okiep is owned by three companies. SA Tantalum Mining (Safta), which is 44% held by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Nababeep Copper Company and Bulletrap Copper Company.

Safta will receive the lion’s share of the upfront purchase price, taking R45m and the other two companies will split the balance.

Okiep passed through the hands of Newmont for 44 years up to 1984 when it was bought by Gold Fields SA and then Metorex in 1998. Metorex shut the mine in 2003.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za