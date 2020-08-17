Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska

In a rare bit of regulatory good news in the SA mining sector, Orion Minerals has secured every permit it needs to start work on the R5.4bn copper and zinc project, after the granting of its second and critically important mining right.
Orion, which is traded in Johannesburg and Sydney, is bringing the defunct Prieska mine in the Northern Cape back into production, and it has now slotted into place the final piece of the puzzle bothering investors by having a fully permitted project, including a water-use licence.
