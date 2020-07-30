Money & Investing Amplats back on top form The miner is spewing cash again, thanks to a rapid recovery in metals prices after March’s market rout. What comes next? BL PREMIUM

Looking at Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats’s) interim results, you’d never have guessed that the past six months have been a roller-coaster ride marked by a pandemic, nationwide lockdowns and an economic meltdown.

In fact, Amplats’s own share price performance year to date belies what a volatile time it has had: the stock, at just over R1,400, is now about 5% up for the year.