RBPlat foresees a 'bumper' maiden dividend for 2020 Amid Covid-19 uncertainties, platinum miner opts to wait for year end before returning cash to shareholders

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders stand to earn a “bumper” maiden dividend after strong interim cash flows, despite operational disruptions. However, much rides on what a peak in Covid-19 infections means for SA mining.

It will be the first return to shareholders in RBPlat’s history, which can be traced back to the 1860s when the Royal Bafokeng Nation bought land underlain with platinum group metals (PGMs). During the 1990s talks got under way with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to form a mining joint venture.