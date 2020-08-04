RBPlat foresees a ‘bumper’ maiden dividend for 2020
Amid Covid-19 uncertainties, platinum miner opts to wait for year end before returning cash to shareholders
04 August 2020 - 19:45
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) shareholders stand to earn a “bumper” maiden dividend after strong interim cash flows, despite operational disruptions. However, much rides on what a peak in Covid-19 infections means for SA mining.
It will be the first return to shareholders in RBPlat’s history, which can be traced back to the 1860s when the Royal Bafokeng Nation bought land underlain with platinum group metals (PGMs). During the 1990s talks got under way with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to form a mining joint venture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now