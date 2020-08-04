COMPANY COMMENT
PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound
Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
04 August 2020 - 18:12
There is no doubt the surge in rhodium and palladium prices has covered a multitude of problems in SA’s platinum group metals (PGMs) sector that have been unveiled so far.
The operational performances of Anglo American Platinum and smaller peer Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) both showed the negative consequences of the lockdown of SA’s economy at the end of March.
