RBPlat withdraws guidance and cuts capital expenditure due to Covid-19

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has withdrawn its guidance and will defer R400m in capital expenditure due to production disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The platinum miner had previously told the market it expected to spend R2.2bn on capital expenditure during 2020, while it expected to produce as much as 485,000oz of the four platinum group metals in concentrate.

Output of four platinum group metals (PGMs) in concentrate for its year to end-December was a record 401,000oz.

Production was also affected by Eskom-related power interruptions, and an electrical failure in a circuit at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), the miner said.

RBPlats said on Wednesday SA's Covid-19 lockdown had cost it 46,300oz in lost production. “Given the evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is too early to accurately gauge the cumulative effect on our operations,” the group said.

SA’s Covid-19 lockdown brought the mining industry to a virtual halt, although production is resuming in a controlled manner.

RBPlats said on Wednesday that although mining and concentrating operations were being restarted, there would be limited production in the first two weeks as employees go through the screening process and testing where required.

There are further uncertainties with respect to further government announcements, the effect of the virus and the ability of suppliers to deliver and support mining operations, the group said.

At of the end of March, the company had net cash of R209.5m, compared to net debt of R491.3m at the end of December, the group said. For the period of March, RBPlat had about R800m of general banking facilities available with cash and cash equivalents on hand of almost R2.2bn, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, RBPlats’s share price was up 4.79% to R34.77, giving the group a market capitalisation of just under R9bn. Its share price has fallen 29.85% so far in 2020, compared to a 21.15% fall for the JSE platinum index.

