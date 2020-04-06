Companies / Mining DESTRUCTION FEARS Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face permanent damage’ Minerals Council SA stresses how important it is for its members to be allowed to continue mining from April 17 with all protocols in place to prevent spread of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s mining sector must return to work at the end of the 21-day lockdown or face permanent damage having already estimated to lose a fifth of April’s production and R7bn in wages during the period.

In a communication to Minerals Council SA members on Friday as SA entered the second week of the three-week shutdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the industry body stressed how important it was for its members to be allowed to continue mining from April 17 with all safety and mitigating protocols in place to prevent the disease.