Implats returns to dividends, the first since 2013

Impala Platinum returned to dividends, the first since 2013, as interim profit surged due to higher metal prices.

Implats has reversed its plans to cut production from its Rustenburg mines to close to 500,000oz of platinum group metals (PGMs) from above 700,000oz as intended to restructure its assets to cope with lower prices.

However, with the improved metal prices Implats has opted to keep a number of shafts and retain thousands of jobs, keeping its production above 700,000oz, said CEO Nico Muller.

Two old shafts, Number 1 and Number 9 shafts, will be depleted by 2024 and production will remain just above 700,000oz from Rustenburg as two large new mines come into steady-state production, he said.

Implats, the third-largest SA miner of platinum group metals (PGMs), declared a R1.25 per share dividend for the six months to end-December as posttax profit increased to R3.5bn from R2.5bn a year earlier.

Underpinning the higher profits has been a steady operational performance, particularly from its Rustenburg mines, which combined with higher metal prices, particularly those of palladium and rhodium, offset “constrained smelter availability”.

The smelter complex was undergoing maintenance and repairs, resulting in increased inventory of 135,000oz of the six metals making up Implats’s output. The furnace in Zimbabwe was undergoing a rebuild.

Refined output fell 17% to 1.32-million ounces for the period.

Revenue increased to R28bn from R23.5bn, with the received price for the six metals rising by 41%, offsetting a 16% fall in metal sales as inventories increased.

Implats has opted to adopt a contractor mining model at its 1 Shaft, which it had slated for either an outright sale or outsourcing the operations of the shaft. With the higher price, however, Implats has decided to keep 1 Shaft and have contractors instead of its own employees mining it.

The 1 Shaft is expected to deliver 100,000oz of six PGMs a year over a three-year period. It secures 2,500 jobs at the shaft.

Two more shafts, 12 and 14, which were also historically problematic, have undergone restructuring over the past two years and are now the most profitable in the Implats stable of mines around Rustenburg, securing 10,000 jobs.

Implats bought North American Palladium for R10.9bn, giving it assets in Canada. The assets there only reflect in the results for 18 days.

Implats reported net debt of R1.9bn at the end of December. Net cash from operations was R6bn.

Implats’s own output of the six metals making up its production was 2% lower at 1.34-million ounces.

Third-party metal pushed through Implats’s processing plants increased by 4% to 190,000oz.

