Companies / Mining PGM recycling business is tough for SA miners to capture For SA PGM producers the strategically important recycling business may be out of their grasp BL PREMIUM

The recycling of global platinum group metals (PGMs) is a business that SA producers — which dominate the supply of the mined metals — will find difficult to enter and let alone control.

The recycling of PGMs mainly entails extracting platinum, palladium and rhodium from autocatalytic devices attached to the exhaust systems of petrol and diesel engines, and which scrub out pollutants and greenhouse gases.