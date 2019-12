Companies / Mining Implats finalises take over of Canadian miner for R11bn Implats spreads its risk away from SA and Zimbabwe as it finalises its cash deal to take over Canada’s largest palladium miner BL PREMIUM

Impala Platinum concluded its R11bn takeover of Canada’s North American Palladium (NAP), cementing its position as one of the major suppliers of platinum group metals (PGM).

The world's third-largest platinum miner has spread its geographical risk outside Southern Africa and two of what are regarded as risky mining jurisdictions, with SA and Zimbabwe battling with uncertain regulatory environments and electricity constraints.