Companies / Mining DRDGold enters 13-year dividend run Operating profit increased 604% for the six months ended-December 2019 while rand gold prices surged BL PREMIUM

DRDGold, a world-leader in recovering gold from tailings, has distributed cash back to shareholders for the 13th consecutive year as operating profit climbed six-fold.

The stellar results for the six months ended-December 2019 are due to a 26% increase in the rand gold price but also reflect the first six months of full production from the far west gold recoveries, a tailing treatment project, which DRDGold acquired from Sibanye-Stillwater in 2018.