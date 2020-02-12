DRDGold enters 13-year dividend run
Operating profit increased 604% for the six months ended-December 2019 while rand gold prices surged
12 February 2020 - 13:05
DRDGold, a world-leader in recovering gold from tailings, has distributed cash back to shareholders for the 13th consecutive year as operating profit climbed six-fold.
The stellar results for the six months ended-December 2019 are due to a 26% increase in the rand gold price but also reflect the first six months of full production from the far west gold recoveries, a tailing treatment project, which DRDGold acquired from Sibanye-Stillwater in 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now