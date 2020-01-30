Companies / Mining

DRDGold reports earnings surge after new project comes online

30 January 2020 - 09:05 karl gernetzky
Revenue at DRDGold’s Far West Gold Recoveries project surged to R521.8m from the previous year’s R19.5m. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OZAN KOSE
Revenue at DRDGold’s Far West Gold Recoveries project surged to R521.8m from the previous year’s R19.5m. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OZAN KOSE

Tailings retreatment specialist DRDGold, whose share price more than doubled in 2019, reported a 69% surge in revenue during its half-year to end-December, mostly due to the effect of a full year of production from a new project.

Revenue at its Far West Gold Recoveries project surged to R521.8m from the previous year’s R19.5m, with the company also benefiting from a higher gold price.

The Far West Gold Recoveries project was acquired in July 2018, with the transaction involving a swap of Sibanye-Stillwater’s tailings and one of Driefontein mine’s processing plants for a 38% stake in DRDGold. Earlier in January, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its options to take a 50.1% stake in DRDGold.

Revenue also rose by R356.6m to R1.589bn at the DRD Gold’s Ergo plant near Brakpan, 50km east of Johannesburg. At Ergo, there was a 3% increase in gold sold and a 26% higher average price in rands for gold received.

The company said at the end of December it had cash and cash equivalents of R543.4m, up 94% from the previous year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za With Allan Seccombe

The DRDGold robbery requires a different response

What to do with zama-zamas? Perhaps take them into the formal mining fold
Companies
3 months ago

All that glitters is DRDGold

Mining company keeps its 12-year unbroken run of dividends going with fourfold hike for 2019
Companies
4 months ago

New project helps kick up DRDGold’s full-year profit

A higher gold price and the inclusion of a maiden profit from the company’s Far West Gold Recoveries project boosts earnings
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

DRDGold can now set its sights on processing Sibanye’s PGM tailings

Companies / Mining

DRDGold acquisition tightens Sibanye’s grip on gold industry

Companies / Mining

Sibanye swoops on DRDGold, taking control

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.