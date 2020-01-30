DRDGold reports earnings surge after new project comes online

Tailings retreatment specialist DRDGold, whose share price more than doubled in 2019, reported a 69% surge in revenue during its half-year to end-December, mostly due to the effect of a full year of production from a new project.

Revenue at its Far West Gold Recoveries project surged to R521.8m from the previous year’s R19.5m, with the company also benefiting from a higher gold price.

The Far West Gold Recoveries project was acquired in July 2018, with the transaction involving a swap of Sibanye-Stillwater’s tailings and one of Driefontein mine’s processing plants for a 38% stake in DRDGold. Earlier in January, Sibanye-Stillwater exercised its options to take a 50.1% stake in DRDGold.

Revenue also rose by R356.6m to R1.589bn at the DRD Gold’s Ergo plant near Brakpan, 50km east of Johannesburg. At Ergo, there was a 3% increase in gold sold and a 26% higher average price in rands for gold received.

The company said at the end of December it had cash and cash equivalents of R543.4m, up 94% from the previous year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za With Allan Seccombe