DRDGold can now set its sights on processing Sibanye's PGM tailings DRDGold's new majority shareholder Sibanye-Stillwater has platinum-bearing tailings that the retreatment specialist wants to process

As the dust settles from Sibanye-Stillwater taking control of DRDGold, the two companies can now start talking about processing tailings containing platinum group metals (PGMs), DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius said on Monday.

DRDGold is SA’s leading producer of gold from tailings dumps, which contain minuscule traces of the metal in processed ore. It is targeting up to 190,000oz of gold in its 2020 financial year to end-June.