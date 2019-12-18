Mining growth expected to roll on into 2020
JSE’s general mining index is 38% higher in the year to date
18 December 2019 - 19:07
The mining industry is poised for the fourth consecutive year of growth in 2019, as well as the largest gains in four years — and the good times are anticipated to roll on into 2020.
While sectors such as general retailers and property have performed poorly in 2019, the JSE’s general mining index is 38% higher in the year to date, driven upwards by a stellar rebound among precious metals companies, and in spite of a dismal performance by coal and some bulk commodities.
