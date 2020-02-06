Companies / Mining

WATCH: How SA’s miners are facing a funding squeeze

Baker Mckenzie’s Wildu du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about the Mining Indaba

06 February 2020 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Making the mining industry more sustainable has been a key focus at the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba over the past few days.

This comes as mining companies struggle to secure funding as global investors shift away from heavy industry in favour of cleaner sectors.

Wildu du Plessis from Baker McKenzie joined Business Day TV to talk about miners and sustainable investing.

Or listen to the full audio:

