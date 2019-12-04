National Miners struggle to live up to community demands, says Minerals Council BL PREMIUM

Ailing municipalities are leaning heavily on mining companies for infrastructure projects, diverting spending away from investments and fuelling strife around mines, Minerals Council SA officials said on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto said it had shut its mineral sands operation at Richards Bay Minerals after an employee was shot and wounded in community unrest, the latest flare-up of tensions around mining operations as SA’s economy falters and unemployment grows.