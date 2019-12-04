Miners struggle to live up to community demands, says Minerals Council
04 December 2019 - 20:19
Ailing municipalities are leaning heavily on mining companies for infrastructure projects, diverting spending away from investments and fuelling strife around mines, Minerals Council SA officials said on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto said it had shut its mineral sands operation at Richards Bay Minerals after an employee was shot and wounded in community unrest, the latest flare-up of tensions around mining operations as SA’s economy falters and unemployment grows.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.