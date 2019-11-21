National Women go unseen in the shadow of SA mining Women in mine-affected communities struggle to derive any benefit from economic activity BL PREMIUM

On the first day of every month, hundreds of women descend on the centre of the small coal-mining town of Carolina.

“It is like a parade of women. At all the ATMs they queue waiting to get their child-support grants. This tells you our state as a town,” says Bonisile Fortunate Shongwe, who runs the Carolina employment business and training centre, a non-profit organisation.