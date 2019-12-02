Companies / Mining social responsibility Latest draft mining regulations add an additional employment burden on industry BL PREMIUM

SA’s latest draft mining regulations, which impose fresh socioeconomic and labour requirements on the industry, may add an extra layer of burden for struggling companies that have been shedding jobs, says a prominent human rights lawyer.

The department of mineral resources on Friday published draft amendments to the mineral and petroleum resources development regulations for public comment. The draft focuses on the social, labour and environmental aspects of the current regulations.