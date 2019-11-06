Anglo American spends R15bn in SA during 2019

Anglo American and its mining subsidiaries spent R15bn in SA during 2019, underlining its commitment to the country as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive for investment.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani told delegates at the second investment conference spearheaded by Ramaphosa that Anglo, De Beers, Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum had made by far the biggest investment in SA’s mining sector since the 2018 investment conference.

Ramaphosa is pushing for $100bn of investments in SA.

During the first conference in October 2018, a number of companies pledged investments of R300bn, of which R240bn had been secured and “is working” during the past 12 months, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday in Johannesburg, adding that the remaining R60bn was going through regulatory clearances.

“This is no talk shop. This is serious business,” Ramaphosa said. “We are able to show great progress.”

Cutifani said in 2018 that Anglo would spend R72bn in SA over five years.

He flagged Eskom, the deeply indebted state monopoly electricity supplier, as a risk because of its difficulties in providing reliable and cheap power.

“There’s absolutely no doubt it plays an important part in the decisions we make,” Cutifani said.

“I said most recently it represented the single most important risk we have to deal with. This year, after a difficult start, we’ve been able to work with authorities and work around load-shedding,” Cutifani said.

There was a clear view in the government of what had to be done at Eskom. “We’ve got to move from knowing what’s to be done to doing what has to be done,” he said, adding that Anglo was working on various ideas to assist the country in addressing its power crisis.

The R15bn included spending on moving the opencast Venetia diamond mine to an underground operation in a $2bn project, improving the Kumba mines in the Northern Cape, and spending on projects in its thermal coal division and at the Amandelbult platinum group metals (PGM) mine.

Anglo has also teamed up with the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in the R3bn Platinum Venture Fund to find and invest in new technologies that use PGMs, underpinning demand for the metals.

With Anglo American representing 40% of SA’s mining sector, this spending represented a “significant commitment”.

Anglo American Platinum, the second-largest platinum miner in the world, is undertaking a study into expanding its opencast Mogalakwena mine, the most profitable platinum mine.

The R30bn Venetia project is the “single largest new development in SA in the past 20 years”, Cutifani said.

However, he flagged caution around the mining regulatory environment.

He did not name the third iteration of the Mining Charter that was gazetted in late 2018 and has been opposed by the Minerals Council SA, which represents 90% of the country’s mineral output.

There are clauses in the charter that demand empowerment deals be renewed once mining rights lapsed or when rights were transferred in deals, meeting the new 30% black ownership target set in the third document, which was an increase from 26% in the first two versions.

There are also concerns about obligations set out around procurement, which the industry has labelled as impractical and virtually impossible to meet.

While there are talks between the council and the department of mineral resources & energy around the clauses, minister Gwede Mantashe has said there would be no changes to the gazetted document.

The council has lodged court papers as an option to contest the clauses legally if the talks prove fruitless.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za