Ramaphosa names Radebe and Hanekom as ‘investment envoys’

Jeff Radebe and Derek Hanekom recalled to help promote energy and tourism investment, and will be joined by deputy minister Elizabeth Thabethe

04 November 2019 - 20:07 Staff Writer
Jeff Radebe. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Former cabinet members Jeff Radebe‚ Derek Hanekom and Elizabeth Thabethe were on Monday named as “special envoys on investment”.

According to the presidency‚ the three were appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa  and will focus on specific areas of the economy.

The announcement comes ahead of the SA  Investment Conference 2019 in Sandton which runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Radebe will drive investment promotion in the energy sector‚ focusing on oil and gas. Hanekom and Thabethe will both be responsible for investment mobilisation in the tourism sector‚” the statement reads.

They have been appointed “to promote South Africa as an investment destination‚ facilitate resolution of administrative hurdles to investment‚ and engage both domestic and foreign investors on the opportunities that exist in the country”.

Kgosientso Ramokgopa. Picture: THE TIMES
Ramaphosa also announced that an Investment and Infrastructure Office had been created within the presidency. It will be headed by former Gauteng economic development MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

“The office will be responsible for developing the country’s investment strategy‚ refining the institutional infrastructure for investment mobilisation‚ and establishing an investment intelligence capability‚” said the presidency.

“The office will also enable the presidency to oversee coordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development‚ including the Infrastructure Fund‚ which is being incubated at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

 

“This will allow the presidency to monitor progress and address blockages in priority infrastructure projects and the private sector projects identified through the investment conference.”

The statement added that Ramaphosa would soon announce a presidential advisory council on investment.

“This council will advise on government’s investment strategy and promote improved collaboration with the private sector‚ development partners‚ investment agencies and other social partners‚” said the presidency.

“The council will comprise persons with expertise in investment and development facilitation‚ drawn from South African‚ regional and international organisations and firms.”

