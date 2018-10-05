Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA

The benefits of opencast, mechanised mines simply overshadow deep-level platinum mines, when it comes to safety and the forecasts of cost escalation, particularly for labour, which rises above inflation, and the ability to adopt new technology, which is easier in an open pit, Muller said.

Referring to the shallow mines owned by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Northam Platinum in SA and by Implats in Zimbabwe, he argued there is no way to justify the billions needed to sink another conventional deep-level mine in SA.

“How in 10 to 15 years will conventional shafts compete with those? It’s ludicrous. It won’t happen,” he said.

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp was equally blunt about the future of gold mining in SA, which for decades was the largest source of gold on earth, accounting for a peak 1,000 tons in 1970. SA has since fallen to eighth place with production about a quarter of that as the country’s mines have grown older and deeper, with falling grades and productivity and runaway input costs.

Steenkamp said the expectation is that in a decade from now there will just be five gold ore bodies left in SA that would be mined.

“In SA’s gold mining, there are projects to do to extend the life of mines ... but the reality is gold mining is at the end,” he said.

Implats and Lonmin, the number two and three platinum producers in the world, are both cash-strapped after a decade of stagnant platinum prices and profit margins eroded by quickly rising costs of electricity, labour and water. Both are undertaking extensive restructuring exercises.